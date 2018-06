Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 points on the Richter scale was registered near New Zealand’s coast, the US geological service said on Thursday.

Report informs, the quake epicenter was located at a depth of 159 kilometers, 145 kilometers northeast off the city of Gisborne.

There were no immediate data about damage or casualties, as well as tsunami threat reports.