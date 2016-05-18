 Top
    Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes western Ecuador

    The quake's epicenter was 58 km south (36 miles) of Esmeraldas at a depth of 10 km

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ A magnitude 6.7 quake struck western Ecuador early on Wednesday, the US Geographical Survey said, Report informs referring to the Russian media. 

    The quake's epicenter was 58 km south (36 miles) of Esmeraldas at a depth of 10 km.

    A destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.A 7.8 magnitude earthquake last month, Ecuador's worst in nearly

    seven decades, killed more than 650 people and injured around 16,600.

