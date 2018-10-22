Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Canada

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has jolted the western coasts of Canada, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to the US Geological Service (USGS), the quake was fixed today at 05.30 UTC time (09.39 Baku time).

The epicenter of the tremors was 260.4 kilometers east of Togino, located on the western coast of the Vancouver island in Canada's British Columbia. The seismic focus was at a depth of 11 kilometers.

No destructions or casualties are reported.