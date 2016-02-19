Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Chile

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Chile's central region shaking buildings.But no damage or injuries were reported and authorities discounted the possibility of a tsunami hitting the country's long coast, Report informs referring to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was 37 kilometers of Ovalle.

The USGS reported a 5.1-magnitude aftershock at 9:47 p.m. in the same central Coquimbo region.

Chile's emergency services office said no damage to infrastructure was immediately reported and there were no indications of casualties.