​Magnitude-6.3 earthquake in Afghanistan injures 30 people

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/At least 30 people were injured in a magnitude-6.3 earthquake Friday that shook northeast Afghanistan where it borders Pakistan and Tajikistan, officials said.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the injuries occurred in various localities of Peshawar, Pakistan, about 200 miles from the quake epicenter, according to Peshawar District Officer Muhmand Asim Khan and other officials.

The epicenter is in Afghanistan's Ishkashim district, a mountainous area where the majority of homes are made with mud and are prone to earthquakes. People living in this area are mainly impoverished farmers, Khan said.

More precisely, the quake struck some 25 miles west-southwest of Ashkasham, Afghanistan, and 175 miles northeast of that country's capital, Kabul, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.