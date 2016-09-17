Magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurs off Vanuatu coast

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of Vanuatu, and island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, Report informs.

The earthquake hit about 7 kilometers (4 miles) northeast of Norsup at 02:31 GMT on Saturday; its epicenter was located at a depth of about 37 kilometers (23 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties. No tsunami warning was issued. The Vanuatu Islands are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire quake zone, where about 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur.

