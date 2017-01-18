Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes Italy - UPDATED

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ 5.7 magnitude second quake struck central Italy on Wednesday with the epicentre in an area covered by heavy snow which is struggling to recover from a string of deadly quakes last year.

Monitors said the first quake was around 5.4 magnitude. Tremors were felt across the Abruzzo, Lazio and Marche regions and also in Rome, over 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.

Evacuation is underway in the city's metro after second tremors.