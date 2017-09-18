 Top
    Close photo mode

    Maduro finds external similarity between himself and Stalin

    'Several people in the world consider me the Stalin of the Caribbean region'© Marco Bello/Reuters

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro said he had noticed an external similarity between himself and Joseph Stalin, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "There are people in the world who consider me a Stalin of the Caribbean region, and indeed i look like him. Look at the profile, I look in the mirror and, I think, I look like Stalin", Maduro said during a Sunday program on VTV.

    In July, Maduro, wearing a red beret, compared himself with the former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi