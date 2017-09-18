Maduro finds external similarity between himself and Stalin

© Marco Bello/Reuters

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro said he had noticed an external similarity between himself and Joseph Stalin, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"There are people in the world who consider me a Stalin of the Caribbean region, and indeed i look like him. Look at the profile, I look in the mirror and, I think, I look like Stalin", Maduro said during a Sunday program on VTV.

In July, Maduro, wearing a red beret, compared himself with the former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein.