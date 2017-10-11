Madrid sends request to Catalonia regarding its independence

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said that the government formally asked Catalonia if it had declared independence, after Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont made his first speech on Tuesday following the controversial referendum that took place on October 1.

Report informs citing the Sputnik, Rajoy said on Wednesday after an emergency cabinet meeting that Madrid would do everything possible to prevent Catalonia from seceding.

The referendum was surrounded by scandal with the central government sending the national guard the region in an effort to disrupt the vote. The official results of the vote showed that 90.18 percent, or more than 2.28 million voters, supported the secession of Catalonia from Spain, with a turnout exceeding 43 percent. However, Madrid refused to recognize those results.