Madeleine Albright ready to accept Islam

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former U.S. Secretary of state Madeleine Albright said about the readiness to become a Muslim in response to the policies of Donald Trump against migrants.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said she was ready to accept Islam in response to the actions of President Donald Trump, who is going to stop accepting refugees from Syria and the issuance of U.S. visas to immigrants from Muslim countries.

"America must remain open to people of all faiths and backgrounds. I was raised in the Catholic faith, then I came to Protestantism, and later found out that my relatives were Jews. Now I’m ready to become a Muslim in solidarity," wrote Albright in Twitter.

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity.

Notably, M. Albright was US Secretary of State from 1997-2001 during the presidency of Bill Clinton.