    Macron to pay his first visit to Germany as French President

    It is likely that before the trip to Berlin, Macron will visit units of French troops operating abroad

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Germany will be the first country that French President Emmanuelle Macron will visit. 

    Report informs citing the TASS, this was confirmed in the air of the CNews television by the European deputy and representative of the Democratic Movement party, supporter of Forward party Sylvie Goulard.

    Sylvie Goulard also clarified that "it is likely that before the trip to Berlin, Emmanuelle Macron will visit units of French troops operating abroad."

    Macron himself did not rule out such an opportunity during pre-election interviews.

