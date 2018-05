Paris. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the results of the election of the National Assembly deputies, candidates of Macron's "La République En Marche" took 308 of 577 seats in lower house.

France Bureau of Report News Agency informs, now movement of the French president will dispose of the majority of votes in session.

Republicans won 113 deputy seats, Marie Le Pen's National Front a minority - 8.