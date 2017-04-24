 Top
    Macron leads with 23.86% after processing 97.47% of ballots

    Le Pen at 21.43% after counting 97.47% of the ballots

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Founder of the "Forward!" movement Emmanuel Macron and the leader of the “National Front” party Maríne Le Pen go to second round of the presidential elections in France.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, data by French interior ministry after processing of 97.47% of the ballots reveals.

    Candidate from " The Republicans" party former Prime Minister François Fillon was eliminated from the presidential race with 19.94% of votes. The leader of the movement "Unbowed France" Jean-Luc Mélenchon ended close behind him with 19.62%.

