Macron: France will recognize Palestine's independence

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We will recognize Palestinian independence regardless any pressure at a reasonable time".
Report informs citing the Habertürk, French president Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.
He underlined that France is committed to the principle of "two states, two nations" in the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Notably, on December 21, France voted for the UN General Assembly's resolution rejecting to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Israel.
