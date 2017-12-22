 Top
    Macron: France will recognize Palestine's independence

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We will recognize Palestinian independence regardless any pressure at a reasonable time".

    Report informs citing the Habertürk, French president Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

    He underlined that France is committed to the principle of "two states, two nations" in the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

    Notably, on December 21, France voted for the UN General Assembly's resolution rejecting to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Israel. 

