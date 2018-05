© WITT/SIPA

Baku. 16 April REPORT.AZ/ Military commitment of international coalition will be concluded after the end of war with ISIS.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President of France Emmanuel Macron said.

"Military commitments are against ISIS and it will be concluded when the war ends”. E. Macron said.

He said that France's position on Syria is the same with US.