Macedonia police use tear gas against migrants

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Macedonian police have fired tear gas to disperse thousands of migrants trying to enter from Greece, Report informs citing BBC.

It comes a day after Macedonia declared a state of emergency in two border regions to cope with an influx of migrants, many from the Middle East.

Large numbers spent the night stuck on Macedonia's southern frontier, and tried to charge police in the morning.

The Balkan nation has become a major transit point for migrants trying to reach northern EU members.

Some 44,000 people have reportedly travelled through Macedonia in the past two months.

At least five people were injured in the clashes at the border with Greece.

An 18-year-old Syrian man told Reuters he was able to cross overnight into Macedonia, but others were caught and drove back.