Macedonia name change referendum declared invalid

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The referendum on signing the intergovernmental agreement with Greece on renaming the Republic of Macedonia held on September 30 has been declared invalid, Chairman of the State Election Commission (GIC) Oliver Derkosky said.

Report informs citing TASS that Derkovsky was speaking at a press conference after counting 100% of the ballots.

"No decision was made by the approved result of voting at the referendum in 2018, since half of the total number of voters specified in the electoral lists did not vote," he said.

According to the SEC, the final turnout was 36.91%. 91.46% (more than 609,000 citizens) of the total number of voters voted for the intergovernmental agreement with Greece, while 5.65 were against.