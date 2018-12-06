Luxembourg to become first country to make public transport free

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Luxembourg is set to become the first country in the world to make all its public transport free, Report informs citing The Guardian.

Luxembourg City, the capital of the small Grand Duchy, suffers from some of the worst traffic congestion in the world.

It is home to about 110,000 people, but a further 400,000 commute into the city to work. A study suggested that drivers in the capital spent an average of 33 hours in traffic jams in 2016.

While the country as a whole has 600,000 inhabitants, nearly 200,000 people living in France, Belgium and Germany cross the border every day to work in Luxembourg.

Re-elected for a new term, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel promised to give priority to the environment and resolve the problem of traffic congestion.

In this connection, it was decided to abolish the public transport fare in the summer of 2019 for persons under the age of 20 years. While the authorities have not decided whether to make free travel in the first and second class trains.