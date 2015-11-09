​Luxembourg Foreign Ministry warns of EU's collapse

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn warned of the collapse of the European Union and introduction of border controls at the borders among countries in Europe against the background of the migration crisis.

"The European Union might collapse. This can happen very quickly if disunity will prevail solidarity both externally and internally", said Asselborn to the DPA News.

According to him, there is a threat for the Schengen area, which includes 26 countries. "We've got a few months maybe," said the head of the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The European border agency Frontex stated that in the first nine months of the year, the European Union brought together more than 710 000 migrants. The European Commission said that the current immigration crisis in the world is the biggest since the Second World War.