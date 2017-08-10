Lower chamber of French parliament opposes nepotism in politics

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The lower chamber of the French parliament - the National Assembly approved a law aimed against nepotism and corruption in politics.

Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle, in support of the bill abolishing the fund, from which deputies could distribute subsidies in their constituencies, 412 parliamentarians voted for, and 74 more against.

The existence of this fund, budget of which amounted to 146 mln euros last year, was criticized for the promotion of nepotism.

In addition, the conditions on which deputies are allowed to engage in advisory activities are toughened. President Emmanuelle Macron in his election program promised to completely prohibit the work of deputies by advisers, although this promise was never realized.