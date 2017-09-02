Los Angeles residents evacuated due to forest fires

© Nation-news.ru

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ A fast-moving wildfire burning in the Verdugo Mountains near Sunland-Tujunga threatened homes, stranded motorists and forced a complete closure of the 210 Freeway on Friday as firefighters worked to get a handle on the blaze late into the night.

Report informs citing the foreign media, this was stated in the firefighting service of the United States.

According to the report, the Los Angeles authorities ordered the evacuation of residents of 200 homes. The forest fire has already covered an area of over eight square kilometers on the outskirts of the city.

Since the spread of fire is difficult to predict because of a gusty wind, the authorities decided to evacuate all residents from the risk zone, without waiting for the fire to come close to residential areas.