Los-Angeles authorities warn residents about critical fire threat - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Los Angeles Fire Department issued a warning about critical wildfire threat for local residents.

“At night strong wind will cause critical fire threat. Be vigilant. Follow the directions of authorities,” said in a message sent to local residents.

A state of emergency declared in California state due to wildfire on December 5.

38,000 residents evacuated in the southern county Ventura. The fire has already destroyed over 150 homes and 3,000 building are under threat.

The fire burned 20,000 hectares. In neighboring county of Los Angeles 150,000 residents have been evacuated. According to latest information 5 people injured, three of them are firefighters.