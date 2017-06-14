London police confirmed six fatalities in high-rise fire - VIDEO - UPDATED 3

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ London's Metropolitan Police have released a statement confirming there are six confirmed fatalities following the fire at Grenfell Tower. Report informs citing the CNN.

"This figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days," said Commander Stuart Cundy. "Many others are receiving medical care."

"It is likely to take some time before we are in a position to confirm the identity of the victims."

Notably, building is still on fire, firefighters continue to take action to eliminate the fire.

*** 11:58

Deaths were confirmed early Wednesday and at least 50 people were injured when a blaze ripped through a high-rise apartment block in the British capital as residents slept.

At least 200 firefighters battled the inferno at Grenfell Tower through the night. Witnesses told of hearing people screaming from within the building.

Report informs, London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton said that a "number of fatalities" were confirmed.

"In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never, ever seen anything of this scale," Cotton said. "This is a major fire that’s affected all floors of the 24-story structure from the second floor upwards."

According to eyewitnesses, there are still people in the burning building.

*** 09:29

A huge fire has raged through the night at a tower block in Latimer Road, west London, with eyewitnesses claiming people are trapped in their homes.

Report informs citing the BBC, the fire at Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate was reported at 00:54 BST and about 200 firefighters are still tackling the blaze.

The Met Police said people were being treated for "a range of injuries".

Eyewitnesses report that access to the building for fire trucks is extremely difficult because of too narrow access roads.