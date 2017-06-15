London fire death toll rises to 17

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll rose to 17 after a lethal fire in a West London apartment tower.

Report informs citing BBC, London police say.

The police say that the number of victims is likely to grow. Dozens of people reported missing. Many residents of the building were still unaccounted for.

70 injured were taken to hospitals.

Rescuers say that there is no chance of finding survivors in the building.

The blaze at the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington began on the night of June 14. According to the authorities, at the beginning of the fire in the building could be up to 600 people.