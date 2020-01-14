London, Berlin and Paris trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

France, Britain, and Germany confirmed that they had triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal given Tehran's ongoing violations of the 2015 agreement, Report informs citing the statement issued by the Foreign Ministers of the three European nations.

"We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran's actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPoA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]] and to refer this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the JCPoA [Iran deal]," the statement reads.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will oversee the work of the mechanism.

The aim "is to resolve issues relating to the implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement (and not)... to re-impose sanctions," Borrell said at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

He told reporters London, Paris, and Berlin notified him of their decision to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism.

"They said they did this in good faith with the overarching objective of preserving the JCPOA and in the sincere hope of finding a way forward to resolve the impasse through constructive diplomatic dialogue," he added.