London airport introduces menu for sad passengers

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ London’s Gatwick airport has introduced a special menu for sad passengers. Eight local restaurants are offering meals, which boost serotonin level and improve mood. These special meals are designated by a smiley face emoji beside them on the menu, Report informs The Telegraph reports.

According to nutritionist Jo Travers, people often don’t realize how much of an impact what they eat can have on their mood. The airport’s business development manager Charlotte Christiansen said that passenger experience and happiness is a top priority at Gatwick.

The “happy” meals will be available throughout August.

The menu includes dishes from salmon, tuna, bananas, oats, citrus fruit, Spinach and kale, sesame seeds and soy.

Passengers will also be offered green tea.