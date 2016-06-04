​Local elections to take place on June 5 in Romania

Bucharest. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Local elections in Romania will take place on June 5, as the government decided in February meeting, concerning the organizing of this year’s election tour.

Report's Eastern Europe correspondent informs, the election campaign has started on May 6 and ended today, June 4, 24 hours before the elections.

Communication of the list of names and symbols of political parties, political alliances, electoral alliances and organizations of national minorities who have the right to be part of the elections has made up to April 12, 2016. The numbering of polling stations and constituency was announced 30 days before the voting date, May 6 the latest day.

Citizens will be able to vote to elect their local councilors on June 5, 2016, between 7:00-21:00.

Notably, about 351 million lei (78 mln. Euros) was allocated from the state budget for high-level organization of the elections.

The progress of the electoral process will be watched by 250 representatives of local and foreign media, including Report News Agency.