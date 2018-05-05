Lithuanian President not invited to Vladimir Putin's inauguration

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Lithuanian President, Dalia Grybauskaitė and Lithuanian Ambassador to Moscow, Remigijus Motuzas have not been invited to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration on May 7, Report informs citing the "Izinios" edition.

Press Service of Lithuanian Presidential Administration informs , they have not been invited to the ceremony yet.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stressed that Lithuanian Embassy in Moscow had not received invitation until the end of work on Friday.

The ministry said that they would give the decision to attend the ceremony or not after receiving the invitation.