​Lithuania intends to stop importing Russian gas next year

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Lithuania may refuse the supplies of Russian gas in 2016. Report informs citing BBC, it was stated by the Minister of Energy of Lithuania Rokas Masiulis.

At the end of this year, a 10-year contract of Lithuania with Gazprom on the supply expires.

In late 2014, Lithuania built its own terminal for liquefied gas. According to the minister, the plant can supply gas to the country without Gazprom. Head of Energy Department said that Lithuania will compare offers of suppliers of liquefied natural gas and Gazprom's and choose the most cost-effective option.

The last year, Lithuania signed a five-year contract with the Norwegian company Statoil to supply 540 million cubic meters of liquefied gas by tankers per year. This can provide a little more than half of the total domestic gas consumption in the country. In late February Litgas signed an agreement, according to which in 2016 deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the US company Cheniere Energy may be organized.