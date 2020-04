A light aircraft crashed during a training flight near the village of Lesnoye in Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk region, killing three people on board, an emergency source told TASS on Saturday.

"An L-4 light aircraft crashed while performing a training flight. It had three people on board. According to preliminary information, they died," the source said.

At present, emergency services are working at the scene. The cause of the accident is being established.