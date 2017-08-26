 Top
    Close photo mode

    Light aircraft crashes in Great Britain, two people killed

    Two people were killed in crash of Tiger light plane

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were killed in the crash of the Tiger light aircraft on Saturday in the Dorset administrative country in the south-west of Great Britain.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "Sadly, two men have died in the crash - a passenger, 67 years old and from Shaftesbury, and a pilot, 64 years old from Blandford,” said representative of the Dorset police Richard Bell.

    On Saturday at about 09:30, law enforcement bodies received information about the crash of the aircraft to the east from the Compton Abbas airfield. The rescue services arrived in the incident scene. 

    The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi