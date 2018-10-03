Lieberman: Israel wasn't "happy" about S-300s deliveries to Syria, but it could not give up on its military operations in that country

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tel Aviv wasn't "happy" about the S-300s deliveries to Syria, but it could not give up on its military operations in the war-ravaged country, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the minister was commenting on the statement by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that Moscow had delivered 49 units of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Syria in order to enhance security of the Russian servicemen in the country.

"I cannot say that we are happy about the deployment of the S-300s. At the same time, we have no choice here. We have no opportunity to make decisions [on military operations in Syria]," he said.

Notably, Russian maritime patrol aircraft IL-20 with 15 soldiers on board was shot down by Syrian regime anti-aircraft artillery. Moscow blamed Israel for the tragic incident.