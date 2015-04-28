Libyan TV crew found dead eight months after kidnap

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Five journalists belonging to a Libyan TV crew have been found dead, eight months after they were kidnapped.

Report informs citing BBC, a government spokesman said the bodies were found near the city of Al Bayda, close to the site of the kidnapping.

The crew was taken in August while travelling through territory largely controlled by extremist militants.

Libya has been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and now has two competing governments and numerous militia groups.

Faraj al-Barassi, a district army commander in eastern Libya, told Reuters that militants loyal to Islamic State (IS) were responsible for the killings.

IS-affiliated militants have established a strong presence in parts of Libya, including Derna where the kidnapping is believed to have taken place.