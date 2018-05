Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ A rocket hit a beach in capital of Libya, Tripoli, killing five people including at least a child and wounding 25 others.

Report informs citing the TASS, Libyan health ministry said.

The blast Tuesday hit the beach in front of Mitiga airport in the east of the Libyan capital.

Information about the possible perpetrators of the shelling is not given.