 Top
    Close photo mode

    Libya may stop oil production because of armed conflict

    National Oil Corporation of Libya's Defense Ministry calls on countries to take measures to protect oil fields

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ National Oil Corporation of Libya may suspend oil production at all of its oil fields due to the military conflict.

    Report informs citing the Tass it was stated in the company.

    Repetition of armed attacks on deposits can lead to migration of the technical staff of oil fields and oil companies.

    We are experiencing difficulties in ensuring the safety of workers. Operations in the fields have become more difficult and almost impossible due to the lack of adequate and safe living conditions for workers, says the report.

    The company also called on the Department of Defense to take appropriate measures to protect the oil fields from assault and vandalism.

    In case of continuation of these incidents, National Oil Corporation may stop all operations on all the oil fields, the company says.

    Libya, a member of OPEC has the largest reserves of hydrocarbons in Africa.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi