Libya calls for reforms in UN Security Council

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Libya has called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council to ensure Africa is allocated two permanent seats at the Security Council with the right to veto.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the country's statement was read out by Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala from the rostrum of the UN Security Council.

"We urge to allocate two permanent seats with the right to veto and two nonpermanent seats to Africa, especially that most issues considered are concerned with Africa," Siala said.

He believes that geopolitical reality implies reforms to ensure the equal presentation in the Security Council including of the African continent.

"It is neceesary to reform this body which does not longer reflect the realities of the 21st century," the Libyan Foreign Minister said.