Lebanon to elect president after 45 failed attempts

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the Lebanese Parliament will be held on October 31 to elect president for the country.

Report informs referring to the Israeli media Lebanon’s Saad Hariri's announcement of backing for the leader of Free Patriotic Movement Michel Aoun’s presidency of Lebanon has reshuffled the cards in the Lebanese politics. Following the move, the stances have changed, and while some parties backed Hariri’s announcement others have opposed the position of the leader of March 14 Alliance.

Notably, Lebanon left without a president at the end of May 2014, when the mandate of Michel Suleiman expired.

Since, 45 attempts were taken to elect a new head of the state, but they all failed.

Lebanese military and political leader, General Michel Aoun was born in 1935 in the southern suburbs of Beirut's Haret Hreik in a poor, deeply religious family, on religion - Catholic Maronite.