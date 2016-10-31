Lebanon set to get new president after 29-month vacuum

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Michel Aoun has been elected a new Lebanese president.

Report informs citing the British media, Lebanon's parliament elected 81-year-old politician, general as a new president in the meeting on October 31.

According to the report, 83 of 128 MPs voted for him.

Notably, Michel Naim Aoun was born in Haret Hreik in southern Beirut, Lebanon in 1935. Lebanese politics veteran M.Aoun is one of the allies of Lebanese Hezbollah. He is supported by pro-Western March 14 coalition leader, assassinated Prime Minister Rafiq al-Hariri's son, Saad al-Hariri. He is a Maronite Catholic to a deeply religious family. Michel Naim Aoun has recently met with Maronite bishop Bechara and got his support.

Lebanon's presidential vacuum was lasting since the end of May 2014. Thus, Michel Suleiman's term of office expired in that period. However, 45 attempts made to elect a new president, all of them failed.