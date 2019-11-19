Lebanese protesters block parliament session

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/cfed353fd474aa48c3cc92e1408dd5d9/61ddba0f-a0d5-4fca-9fe8-abac8da0ef18_292.jpg

Lebanese protesters blocked roads leading to the parliament in Beirut in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from attending a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

The session had been scheduled to be held last week, but was postponed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri until Tuesday for security reasons.

MPs are expected to discuss a host of draft laws related to fighting corruption, pensions and a general amnesty, an agenda widely criticized by protesters. Demonstrators also want the parliamentary session to be public, not a closed one.

Protesters call for the formation of a technocrat government, early parliamentary election, repatriation of illicit funds and ending corruption.

Security forces scuffled with protesters at Nijmeh Square in central Beirut near the parliament building, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Lebanon has been rocked by mass protests since last month against plans for tax increases, which quickly turned into wider grievances.

On Oct. 29, Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned, with no progress toward reaching a deal on a new government.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara