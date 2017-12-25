Lebanese man explains reason of murder of British embassy worker

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Uber taxi driver Lebanese man Tarek Hawchieh explained why he decided to rape and kill the UK embassy worker Rebecca Dykes.

Report informs referring to the Daily Mail, during interrogation he justified on the grounds that "she was in a short skirt".

Tarek Hawchieh added that he decided to rape her as it would be easy as she was a foreigner.

Earlier he admitted to murder Dykes.

On December 17, media reported that the body of worker of UK embassy to Lebanon was found in Beirut.