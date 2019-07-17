Leader of Merkel's CDU appointed German defense minister

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has been appointed German defense minister on Wednesday, German president’s administration said in a statement, Report informs citing Interfax.

"Executing the powers of the federal president in line with Article 51 of the German constitution, First Deputy Vice President of Bundesrat Michael Muller will hand over the letter of dismissal to Ursula von der Leien. Besides, he will give Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer a letter of her appointment to the post in line with the Federal Chancellor’s recommendations," the statement reads.