Group leader held in Kuwait confesses purchase weapons in Ukraine

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Lebanese Osama Khayat who was arrested in Kuwait on suspicion of supporting the ISIS confessed to buy weapons in Ukraine via Turkey sent its militants groups in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Associated Press, Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said.

Earlier on Thursday November 19 reported about the detention of six people from different countries who engaged in supply IG. Ministry of Internal Affairs said that according to him it is the leader Hayat neutralized cell extremists.

Hayat also admitted that helped ISIS to attract militants and collect the money went into bank accounts in Turkey related to the IG.

Police also clarified the role of the other five detainees. Of the three Syrians one engaged in the arms trade and the other was in charge of finances and communication. Kuwaiti was responsible for logistical support.