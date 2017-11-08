Leader of French nationalists deprived from lawmaker immunity

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Lower House of French parliament deprived the leader of French far-right Front National party Marine Le Pen from her lawmaker immunity.

Report informs, a source has told the Agency France Press.

It was caused by Marine Le Pen’s post of ISIS victim image on Twitter. Prior to her the same image was posted on the page of the terrorist group.

Marine Le Pen posted three graphic images of ISIS executions on Twitter in 2015. One of images features the beheading of American journalist James Foley.

The European Parliament voted for lifting immunity for Marine Le Pen on March, 2017.

Marine Le Pen was the main rival of incumbent French president Emanuel Macron during the last presidential election in France.