Leader of Democrats in U.S. Senate accused Trump of U.S. federal government shut down

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Closing down of U.S. federal agencies is fault of President Donald Trump. Report informs citing the Reuters, leader of the Democrats in the US Senate Chuck Schumer.

He noted that the republican majority did not agree with the Democrats on the budget issue, since Trump did not want this.

Schumer also called for resuming talks today.

Federal agencies of the United States stopped work because of a lack of funding for the first time since 2013.

The White House said that the lawmakers from the Democratic Party were to blame for what happened.