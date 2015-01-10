 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lavrov chairs the delegation of Russia on march of mourning in Paris

    The event will be attended by representatives of various French political forces

    Baku. January 10. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation which will visit Paris on January 11 and participate in the march in memory of victims of terrorist attacks.The event will be attended by representatives of various French political forces, as well as foreign countries. The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    Report informs citing Interfax, referring to the information by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi