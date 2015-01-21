​Lavrov: West's pressure on Russia fails

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia is committed to a comprehensive agreement on the conflict in eastern Ukraine on the basis of the Minsk agreements."

Report informs, it was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the annual press conference.

According to him, "a necessity for today is to start a dialogue among all conflicting parties in order to discuss the constitutional foundations of the country, so to let all sides be comfortable."

The Minister stated, Western partners realize that there is no alternative way. "There should be direct contacts among Kiev and the DNI and LC, and the activities of foreign intermediaries, including the OSCE, should be aimed at facilitating the resolution of the conflict".

He also added that the pressure on Russia from the West, which accuses Russia in the aggravation of the situation in the east of Ukraine, will not lead to any results.