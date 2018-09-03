Lavrov: U.S. actions endanger the future of WTO

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. attempts to rethink everything and everyone endanger the future of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian Foreign Minister said speaking before the MGIMO students and professor and teaching staff, according to Report.

"There is a small group of countries led by the United States that do not want dialogue; they want to dictate using ultimatums, blackmail instead of diplomacy," he said. "We observe it every day: rethinking of everything, starting from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on Iran's Nuclear Program, the Paris Climate Agreement, the agreement on the North American Free Trade Area, which they are now trying to repair but do not quite succeed, and the problem of the future of the WTO, which the U.S. openly calls unfair, outdated, etc."

According to him, the methods that Washington is now applying 'cannot be called other than the desire for total domination.'

"On the least occasion, they throw the diplomacy aside and apply sanctions with U.S. laws extrapolated to the rest of the world," the Russian Foreign Minister stressed. "The extraterritoriality of unilateral illegitimate measures of coercion is becoming a serious problem for many countries of the world, both for developing countries and for Western countries, the direct allies of the United States."