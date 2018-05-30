Lavrov to visit North Korea tomorrow

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will soon visit the DPRK, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"At the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK Ri Yong Ho, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will soon pay a visit to our country," it is said in the statement of the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea, Embassy of the DPRK in Moscow reported.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information about the visit, noting that it will be held on May 31.